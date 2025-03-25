Explained: How CBSE Curriculum Will Be Implemented In Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra government will soon implement CBSE curriculum in its schools till Class 12. The decision was announced by education minister Dada Bhuse on Monday. The new curriculum will come into force for standard one from 2025. Balbharti which has been entrusted with the task of introducing necessary changes in the curriculum of the state education board is working on producing Class I text books. Classes 2,3,4 and 6 will get new curriculum in 2026, standards 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th will get it in 2027 while classes 8th, 10th and 12th will be covered in 2028.

As per the minister the curriculum has been designed to prepare students for competitive examinations. It will focus on continuous and comprehensive evaluation and not just the final exams and help in the development of soft skills of the students.

Even though the government has decided to implement CBSE pattern for the first standard in the government schools, the state SSC Board will not be closed, it noted.

School Education Minister also said that the Department has prepared Maharashtra's own CBSE curriculum for examination system based on the National Curriculum Framework (School Education) and National Curriculum Framework prepared under the National Education Policy 2020.

Currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class 10 (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class 12 (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate)

