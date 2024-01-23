CBSE CTET 2024 Results: Marks Sheets, Certificates To Be Accessible On DigiLocker

CTET 2024 results, along with the answer key and scanned images of OMR sheets, will be published soon.

The mark sheets and certificates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 will be available on DigiLocker, as announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The board will generate DigiLocker accounts for all examinees, providing them with login details on the mobile numbers linked to their CBSE registration. This initiative is described by the board as part of its commitment to a 'green initiative.'



"The Board is committed to saving a significant amount of money and valuable resources, such as paper, trees, and water, and reducing carbon emissions," the CBSE said.

"The mark sheet and eligibility certificate are convenient in digital format for all, as they can be shared electronically anytime, anywhere," it added.

CBSE intends to add encrypted QR codes to mark sheets and certificates to strengthen their security. The DigiLocker mobile app can be used to scan and validate these QR codes. According to CBSE, these digitally signed documents are legitimate under the IT Act.

The 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) took place on January 21 at 3,418 test centres spanning 135 cities nationwide. A total of 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers, achieving an attendance rate of approximately 84 per cent during the examination.

Among the registered candidates, 9,58,193 enrolled for Paper 1 (classes 1-5), while 17,35,333 opted for Paper 2 (classes 6 to 8), as per CBSE.

The board will publish the answer key for the examination, along with scanned images of OMR sheets, on the official website. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections, with a non-refundable fee applicable for each question.