CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Exam On December 14

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 is scheduled for December 14. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam. The examination has been rescheduled due to several competitive exams taking place in some states and Union territories on December 15, according to the board's latest notification. The exam will be held in 136 cities nationwide. The admit card for the exam will be released soon.

Exam Timing:

Morning Shift: Paper 2 from 9.30am to 12 noon

Afternoon Shift: Paper 1 from 2.30pm to 5pm

CTET 2024 Paper Format:

CTET December 2024 will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will be for teachers of classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 will be for teachers of classes 6 to 8. Those wishing to apply for both levels must appear for both papers.

Candidates are advised to prepare using only authentic resources and syllabi approved by the NCTE.

CTET 2024: Steps To Obtain Admit Card

Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, find and click the link to download the CTET December 2024 admit card.

Enter your login credentials on the new page to access your admit card.

Verify the details on the admit card, and then save the page.

Print a copy for your records.

For the latest updates, candidates should regularly check the official website.