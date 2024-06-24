CBSE Compartment Exams 2024 For Classes 10, 12 From July 15, Check Schedule

CBSE Compartment Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the compartment examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12. Students dissatisfied with their scores can appear for these exams, which are scheduled from July 15 to July 22 according to the official schedule.

Those who have applied for the compartment exams can access the datesheet by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in. The datesheet was issued subsequent to the release of the list of candidates (LOC).

This year, 1,32,337 Class 10 students and 1,22,170 Class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category. Most CBSE Class 10 compartment exams are scheduled from 10.30am to 1.30pm. However, on July 22, the exams for Computer Application and Information Technology will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2024: Class 10 Datesheet

Majority of CBSE Class 12 compartment exams are scheduled for July 15, from 10.30am to 1.30pm, except for subjects such as Hindustani Music, Painting, Commercial Art, various dance forms, Yoga, and Artificial Intelligence, which will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2024: Class 12 Datesheet

CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Steps To Check

Go to the official CBSE website.

Select the highlighted link tab available on the homepage.

The datesheet will appear on your screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

Schools must submit the LOC through the Exam Sangam link to enable students to participate in the CBSE Board Compartment Exam.

CBSE Board Results 2024 were declared on May 13, with 93.6 per cent of students clearing the Class 10 examination and 87.98 percent passing the Class 12 exam. The CBSE 12th pass percentage saw a slight increase from last year's 87.3 per cent, with 24,068 students securing over 95% marks.

CBSE Class 10 students are permitted to appear for supplementary exams in two subjects, while Class 12 students can appear in one subject to improve their marks. According to CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, Class 12 students will have an opportunity to enhance their marks through a supplementary exam in one subject, while Class 10 students can do so in two subjects.

As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020, CBSE has renamed the 'Compartment' examination to 'Supplementary' examination. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams will cover the same syllabus as the main exams.