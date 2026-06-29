"Not Even A Single Mark Increased": Vedant Says Physics Unchanged, Maths And CS Gain 1 Each

The CBSE Class 12 student whose answer-sheet mix-up sparked a controversy this year has finally received his re-evaluation results. Vedant Srivastava said that despite applying for a review of several answers, his Physics marks have not increased.

In a video shared on X, Vedant said he had requested re-evaluation for 11 questions across different subjects. However, his total score increased by only two marks. He received one extra mark in Mathematics and one in Computer Science, while his Physics score remained the same.

Vedant's case made headlines after he claimed that the Physics answer sheet shared by CBSE during the verification process was not his. Instead, he was given another student's answer book, raising serious questions about the board's evaluation system.

After the issue gained attention on social media, CBSE admitted that there had been an accidental exchange of answer sheets during the post-result process. The board later shared Vedant's actual Physics answer script.

Once the correct answer sheet was reviewed, Vedant's Physics marks were increased from 65 to 74. Still believing that some of his answers deserved more marks, he applied for a re-evaluation of the corrected answer sheet.

However, the latest re-evaluation did not bring any further increase in his Physics score. In his video, Vedant said, "Not even a single mark was increased in my Physics paper."

The controversy also led to fresh questions about CBSE's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. After Vedant shared photos of his answer sheet online, many social media users noticed traditional red-ink markings instead of digital annotations, leading to more discussions about the evaluation process. CBSE did not issue any separate clarification on these observations.