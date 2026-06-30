CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Remaining Results Expected Within Next 24 Hours

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the re-evaluation results for 99.7% of the applications received for the verification of marks and re-evaluation of the Class 12 board examination, the Board said on Sunday.

The re-evaluation process is in its final stage, and CBSE expects to complete the exercise within the next 24 hours.

The Board said that despite receiving a large number of applications this year, the entire post-result exercise is being completed in around 10 days, five days faster than last year, when the process took nearly 15 days.

CBSE had declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 13 for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates. As part of its post-result services, students were allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25. The window for applying for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation remained open from June 2 to June 7.

According to the Board, the post-result services platform operated under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras to safeguard the system against unauthorised access and ensure the integrity of the entire process.

CBSE said that wherever a candidate's claim during the verification process was found to be valid, the answer book was corrected, re-evaluated, and the marks were revised accordingly. Candidates can check the status of their requests through DigiLocker.

Board officials said the highest increase in marks during the re-evaluation process was recorded in Physics and English. In one such case, a student, Moksh Yadav, saw his English marks increase from 33 to 63 following re-evaluation.

With the process nearing completion, CBSE is expected to declare the remaining re-evaluation results within the next 24 hours, bringing the post-result exercise for the 2026 Class 12 board examinations to a close.