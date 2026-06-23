CBSE Re-evaluation Result: Ranchi's Avni Kejriwal Scores 500/500, Becomes State Topper

A Class 12 student from Ranchi has achieved a remarkable feat after the CBSE re-evaluation results were announced. Avni Kejriwal, a Commerce student from DPS Sail Township, scored a perfect 500 out of 500 marks in her five main subjects after getting her answer sheets re-checked.

Avni's achievement has surprised many as she secured full marks in English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, and Applied Mathematics. She also scored 99 marks in her additional subject, Graphics.

Avni said she had full confidence in her preparation and exam performance, which is why she decided to apply for re-evaluation. The updated marks confirmed her belief and helped her achieve a perfect score in Class 12.

Her parents said that Avni has been sincere towards her studies from the beginning and has reached this milestone through consistent hard work. Her father, Mitesh Kejriwal, is a businessman, while her mother, Poonam Kejriwal, is a homemaker.

Sharing her happiness, Avni gave credit for her success to her parents, teachers and her mentor Sachit Sir. She said their support and guidance played an important role in her journey.

Avni now aims to build a career in the field of business management. She has also appeared for the CUET UG 2026 examination as part of her plans for higher studies.

Her success story has become an inspiration for many students, showing the importance of confidence, hard work and believing in one's preparation.