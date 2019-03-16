CBSE Class 12 Painting Exam Concludes

Next week, the CBSE class 12 students have major papers-Mathematics, Political Science, Sanskrit and Legal Studies.

New Delhi: 

CBSE class 12 board examinees took their painting exam today. One of the optional subjects, painting, was held simultaneously with Graphics, Sculpture and App/ Commercial Art papers. Students who took the paper said it was difficult at a glance but after a careful reading of the questions, it was not very difficult to solve. The paper was according to the syllabus and of moderate length and difficulty level, said the students. "However the question on identification of paintings was tricky and required careful thinking," said Munni Devi, Head of the Art Department, Army public school, Delhi Cantt.

"There was not much repetition from the last ten years question papers and the paper had a good mix of theoretical and application based questions," said the teacher. "Overall it was a balanced paper and students who had studied the textbook thoroughly would have found it easy to attempt," she added.

Next week, the CBSE class 12 students have major papers-Mathematics, Political Science, Sanskrit and Legal Studies.

CBSE class 12 board exams will conclude on April 3.

