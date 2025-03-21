CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Board Exam Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 Biotechnology exam today, March 21, 2025. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and conclude around 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Key details

Entry Restrictions: No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre after 10am. Students must reach well in advance.



Dress code and identification: Candidates must wear their school uniform and carry only permissible stationery items.



Prohibited items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.



Adherence to rules: Students must carefully read and follow the instructions on the admit card and review the updated rules on unfair practices mentioned in the CBSE circular.



Social media guidelines: Students are advised not to spread rumours or share exam-related material on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X.



Students are required to carry their CBSE admit cards along with their school ID cards. The admit card contains essential details, including exam timings, subject names, and the designated examination centre.



The CBSE Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship on February 15. The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4.