CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus, Sample Paper, And Marking Scheme Explained

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted reports claiming a 15% reduction in the Class 10 and 12 curriculum and the introduction of open book exams for select subjects in the Board Examination 2025. In a statement, the CBSE clarified that no such changes have been made to its examination system or internal evaluation process, and no official notification regarding these claims has been issued.

"In reference to the news published in various online news portals and newspapers regarding the reduction of 15% in the Class 10 and 12 curriculum and the conduct of open book exams for select subjects in the CBSE Board Examination 2025, please note that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any such changes to its examination system or internal evaluation process, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard. Therefore, the CBSE denies the above-mentioned news," the board said in a statement.

The Board emphasised that any policy changes would be communicated through its official website and circulars. It advised the public to not pay heed to misleading news and to rely on the CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) for accurate and updated information.

"The board has not made any such policy decision. Any information regarding policy changes is released through the official CBSE website and circulars. The public is advised to avoid such misleading news and to visit the CBSE website for updated and verified information," it specified.

The Class 12 Biology exam for 2025 will follow the current guidelines, with the paper comprising a total of 70 marks for the theory section. All questions are mandatory, and students are required to complete the exam within three hours.

According to the sample paper available on cbseacademic.nic.in, the exam is divided into five sections with a total of 33 questions.

Section 1 contains 16 questions, each worth 1 mark.

Section 2 consists of five questions, each valued at 2 marks.

Section 3 has seven questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Section 4 includes two case-based questions, each worth 4 marks.

Section 5 has three questions, each with a value of 5 marks.

While there is no overall choice in the exam, internal choices are available in some questions, and students must choose one option from the alternatives provided. Neat, well-labelled diagrams should be included where necessary.

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Datesheet

The CBSE will release the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 in December. Students who are set to appear for the upcoming exams can access the official datesheet on the board's official website once it is released. The board has already announced that the exams will begin on February 15, 2025. Students must have at least 75% attendance to be eligible to appear for the 2025 board exams.

This year, more than 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries will take the exams.