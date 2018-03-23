CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam: Preparation Tips Based On Previous Year Question Paper

A question seeking a big elaborative answer can be reduced to a simple explanatory one with the help of a diagram. Moreover diagrams with proper labels carry marks as well. Therefore students should be extra careful with drawing diagrams neatly.
Since there's lot many things to do apart from writing the answers (like drawing diagrams), students should learn how to answer precisely. 'Do not extend your answer too much in 1 markers and 2 markers questions. While answering 3 markers and 5 markers make sure to incorporate diagram if needed and write theory in points,' says Rupali Saini, a biology teacher.
Giving details on the most difficult areas, the teacher advises students to revise Genetics and Biotechnology thoroughly, as they are a little bit difficult for students. 'Chapters like Reproduction, Ecology and Human Welfare carry 14 marks each, therefore should not miss a even a minor detail; moreover these chapters carry tricky questions,' she further added.
CBSE biology exam 2017, there were no questions based on diagrams which was totally unusual. Though it was a balanced question paper, there was a huge uproar over a question on 'bury not burn', related to air pollution. The question which supposedly irked the sentiments of many was shared on social media immediately after the exam.
