"Don't Play With Our Future": Students Hit Out At CBSE As Answer Sheet Portal Crashes

CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing renewed scrutiny after students reported persistent technical glitches on its online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books, with many unable to log in, complete payments, or download documents despite repeated attempts since the portal went live on May 19. While the board has extended the deadline to May 23, users continue to flag disruptions, raising concerns over system stability and grievance redressal access.

Several students and parents took to social media to highlight repeated error messages such as "failed to connect," "site can't be reached," "site under maintenance," and "will be available soon," alleging that the portal remained unstable during critical submission windows. Many also questioned delays in resolving the issue, sharing screenshots and complaints about payment failures and missing login options.

Reacting strongly to CBSE's post on X, users expressed frustration over the functioning of the portal and alleged repeated crashes and transaction issues.

One user wrote, "Sorry, but not at all working, trying to pay from yesterday and still not succeeded, and now option itself is missing to login to the application page."

Another said, "The portal is still not working. The link for making payment to collect scanned copies has been pulled off and it's not visible anymore. What can be done now? You all can't even manage a simple payment gateway issue!!"

A third user flagged broader concerns, stating, "Do you seriously think parents are fools, CBSE? Thousands of students and parents are struggling while your portal keeps crashing... first NEET paper leak, and now this."

Another post read, "Do you know the meaning of 'functioning smoothly'? Website not functional. Payment gateway not working... Serious doubts."

One user remarked, "Abey kitna jhoot bologe? For a day and a half your site was not operational... payment has been deducted but your site is showing payment failed status. It's total chaos."

Another wrote, "Your site is again not working. Don't play with students' future."

A user also added, "Money deducted, but still showing payment not processed. I feel pity."

Earlier, in a detailed clarification, CBSE acknowledged the technical issues and informed stakeholders that a team of experts was working to resolve them. The board stated that the portal was expected to be restored and made operational after initial disruptions, urging patience from applicants.

In its latest statement issued late Wednesday evening, CBSE said the portal is now functioning smoothly and applications are being submitted successfully. The board further informed that 1,27,146 applications for 3,87,399 scanned answer books were submitted successfully by 7:30 pm on May 20, within three hours of the portal opening.

Students have been advised to continue using the facility through the official link: pvr.cbseit.in/pvr, as the board reiterated that the system is now stable and operational.