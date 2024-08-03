CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results To Be Out Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the results of Class 10 supplementary examinations 2024. The board had earlier announced the results for Class 12 supplementary exams.

Once released, students who appeared in the exams will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official websites, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Candidates are required to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the exams. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 final exams 2024 stood at 93.12 per cent, while for Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.

For Class 10, the exam pattern comprises of 50% competency or case-based questions, 20% response-type questions, 20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and 30% constructed response questions, covering both short and long answer types.

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22. This year, more than 2 lakh students, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category.

Around 29.78 per cent students have qualified the Class 12 supplementary exam. Of the total 1,27,473 students who appeared for the exam around 37,957 have passed. Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 33.47. The pass percentage of boys is 27.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, CBSE has notified that candidates who wish to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of marks and photocopy of the evaluated answer book for supplementary results can do so by following certain modalities.

As per the official website, requests for all the processes will be accepted only online and during the specified schedules along with processing charges. No application after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode will be accepted.



