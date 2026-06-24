CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official websites. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the second board examinations conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, are eagerly awaiting their scorecards.

Although CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration of results, the scorecard link is expected to be activated soon at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Students will be required to enter their roll number, school number and admit card ID to access their marksheets. In the Phase 1 examination, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent, with girls outperforming boys by securing a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check Scores?

Students can follow the steps given below to download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 once released:

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Click on the submit button.

The CBSE Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Ways To Check

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their Class 10 second board results through the following platforms:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS service

IVRS facility

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates