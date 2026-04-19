CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: What Next? Tips To Pick The Right Stream

After passing Class 10, students have to make one of their earliest and important choices by selecting a stream for their secondary studies. Since such a selection determines their future career prospects, it should not be made in panic but rather carefully. Three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts/Humanities, present different possibilities for future career development.

In particular, Science gives access to the professions associated with medicine, engineering, science research, and IT. Arts offers multiple options in fields like journalism, law, civil services, designing, social work, and others.

The selection of a stream depends upon knowing oneself and recognizing one's strengths and weaknesses. If a student likes math and science and enjoys solving problems, then Science can be considered as the right choice for him or her. On the other hand, if a student is passionate about commerce or economics, he or she should consider taking up Commerce.

Marks are commonly used in streams as an indicator, wherein good marks specifically in Mathematics and Science are needed for Science stream. But these marks are simply an indication of your marks in exams and may not indicate your full potential and interest in the stream you chose. A person who has average marks in academics but with hard work and real interest towards the subject can definitely excel in the respective subject.

Those people who score more than 85 per cent to 90 per cent are eligible to choose from any streams. Those scoring marks ranging from 70per cent to 85 per cent are advised to go for Arts or Commerce streams as per individual interest. Even those who score below 70% are provided with many options, since the Arts stream and vocationals are a good choice for a successful career.

Do not be under peer pressure to join any stream, as it would only create problems in future and make you unhappy. Therefore, introspection plays an important role in choosing the stream. Each stream today offers a wide range of opportunities.