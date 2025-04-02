CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 to Be Released Soon, Check Expected Date

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon. While the board has not yet released an official notification regarding the announcement of results, they are expected to be out within a month. Once released, students will be able to check their results and download their mark sheets from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 18, 2025. In 2024, CBSE announced the results on May 13, while in 2023, they were released on May 12. The results for the 2022 exam were declared on July 22, for the 2021 exam on August 3, and for the 2020 exam on July 15.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for Class 10 results

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your credentials, such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card number

Check and download your results

ake a printout for future reference

After the release of the results, the board will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in any subject. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can also apply for verification of marks or result improvement. Those who wish to apply for verification of marks will be required to pay the applicable online fee per subject.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2024

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.60%. Girls achieved a pass rate of 94.75%, surpassing boys by 2.04 percentage points. Over 47,000 students secured marks above 95%, while more than 2 lakh students scored above 90%.

