CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Moderately Difficult: Expert

CBSE held class 10 Hindi exam today and experts called the paper moderately difficult

CBSE held Hindi exam for class 10 students today. The paper was 3 hours' duration and carried 80 marks in total. While some students reported the paper to be easy, others called it difficult. Some students took to Twitter to complain about a lengthy paper which could not be finished in 3 hours.

@cbsehq Lengthy paper set of hindi A cbse exam of class 10 held today.. when a student has to complete lengthy paper on time, quality of answers will always suffer — Reema Mukherjee (@mukherjeereema7) February 29, 2020

Hindi paper was so difficult and length for everyone. Difficult bna ke kya milta hai tumhe? #cbse#boardexams playing with children's lives — JesuisSneha (@SnehaJe) February 29, 2020

We spoke to Mrs. Beena Singh (TGT Hindi) and Mrs. Vimmi Ahuja (TGT Hindi) at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt., about the Hindi question paper served to class 10 students today. They said that the paper was balanced and was moderately difficult.

Writing section was based on current issues and familiar topics as paragraph on Delhi Metro and on Importance of discipline. Literature section tested direct questions from the text book. Children would score well in Grammar Section as it was as per expectation.

However, one question on SAMAS in Hindi course B was wrong. Some students found the paper slightly lengthy. For brilliant students it was a high scoring paper but even an average child will be able to score well.

According to some reports, CBSE began evaluation process for answer sheets 10 days after the exams began. This year CBSE results are expected earlier than usual.

In 2019, CBSE announced results in the first week of May. Prior to 2019, CBSE results were released by the end of May.

