CBSE Class 10 English Exam Tomorrow: Marking Scheme In Detail

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: English Paper Marking Scheme

CBSE class 10 students will appear for one of the compulsory papers tomorrow - English Communicative/ English Language, Literature. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students should understand the marking scheme of one the major papers of the exam. The paper will have compulsory questions and students have to attempt one section at a time. "All questions of that particular section must be attempted in the correct order," read the exam guidelines.

Marking Scheme- English Communicative

Sample Paper- English Communicative

Marking Scheme- English Language, Literature

Sample Paper- English Language, Literature

There will be three sections in both the papers. While passage reading section will carry a total of 20 marks, the other two sections-Writing and Grammar, Literature-will carry a total of 30 marks each.

The reading section will have questions from a passage or paragraph that students have to read before attempting the questions. The section will also assess the grammar knowledge. Students should read the passage properly, before writing the answers. There will be internal choices in the questions.

In the writing section, students will be asked to write formal letters and short stories (with cues). Students should know the format. For example a letter writing answer can fetch a student 8 marks, in total on the basis of the format, content, accuracy and fluency. The content will carry the highest marks followed by accuracy and fluency. Likewise for the story writing answer, the title will carry 1 mark.

The grammar questions will be assessed on the basis of correctness. There is no mark distribution; a correct answer can fetch total mark and a wrong answer will give a zero.

The literature section will ask questions from the textbooks. Students have to revise the textbooks properly to fetch good marks in this section.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.