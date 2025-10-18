CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For Winter-Bound Schools To Begin From November 6

CBSE Winter-Bound Practical Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared that practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 for areas affected by winter will take place from November 6 to December 6 for the academic year 2025-2026. Originally, these practical examinations and other assessments were set to commence on January 1, 2025; however, since schools will remain closed throughout January due to the winter season, CBSE has opted to hold the exams for schools in winter-affected regions earlier.

A CBSE winter-bound school is a school located in a region that experiences heavy snow and extreme cold, causing schools to close during the winter months, especially in January.

The written examinations for both Classes will take place from February 17 to July 15, 2026, scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with more than 45 lakh students anticipated to participate-an increase of three lakh compared to the previous year.

A student who fails to attend the internal assessment for any of the Classes in the program will be deemed ineligible for qualification, and their results will not be published. Beginning in 2026, Class 10 and 12 will be regarded as complete programs, meaning students must finish both Class 9 and 10 to take the Class 10 board exams, and both Class 11 and 12 to take the Class 12 board exams.

CBSE previously announced that two board examinations will be conducted for Class 10. Students unable to take the first examination or who fail it will have the chance to sit for the second board examination under the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment category to pass their Class 10. Those wanting to enhance their scores may also take the second board exams.

The second board exams for Class 10 are scheduled to start on May 15 and will run until May 30, 2026. Exams for Compartment subjects will take place on June 1, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.