CBSE Boards 2025: Tips To Prepare For The Exam

As the CBSE board exams are approaching, students are required to follow certain do's and don't for coping with the stress and better preparation. The board has shared the following strategies and right approach that will help students in overcoming anxiety and stress.



Don'ts for parents

Parents should guide their children in planning, organising and setting a time-table. Student can fail to do well if they fail to cope with stress.

To avoid a stress situation for the child, parents must provide right kind of motivation and a conducive environment.

Parents must help their child in maintaining their confidence especially when they seem discouraged by their dropping marks or grades.

Parents must praise their child when they do well. Encouraging child's performance with positive statements such as, "well done" " you can do better" rather than saying "that was not enough" helps.



Humour relieves tension. Parents must be light and humorous with the child.



Parents must try to gain child's confidence and discuss their problems. They must also help them to find a solution.



Do's for students

Know your concentration span, Study with breaks.



Students must work out best time for concentration.



They must hold group study for difficult subjects.



Students must not be discouraged by previous results. They must try to identify their weak areas from previous exams and work on them.



Students must make time management plan for all subjects.



They must repeat their learnt work so the recall in exam is easy. Work not repeated or revised is easily forgotten.



Students must plan their revision time by drawing up a timetable. The timetable should also include activities such as playing, walking, watching TV that help in relaxation.

