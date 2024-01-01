CBSE Boards 2024: Practice Previous Years Accountancy Question Paper Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be held from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the following link.

The syllabus content of CBSE Accountancy provides students with a firm foundation in basic accounting concepts and methodology. The curriculum also acquaints them with the changes taking place in the preparation and presentation of financial statements in accordance to the applicable accounting standards and the Companies Act 2013. The Accountancy exam is scheduled for March 23, 2024.

The course curriculum is designed with an aim to familiarise students with new and emerging areas in the preparation and presentation of financial statements.

It acquaints students with basic accounting concepts and accounting standards, develops the skills of designing need based accounting database, appreciates the role of ICT in business operations, develops an understanding about recording of business transactions and preparation of financial statements and enables students with accounting for Not-for-Profit organisations, accounting for Partnership Firms and company accounts.