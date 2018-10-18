CBSE Board Students To Learn About 'Integrity During Exams' During Vigilance Awareness Week

CBSE Schools will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 29 to November 3

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed its affiliated schools to observe Vigilance Awareness Week From October 29 to November 3, 2018. The theme of the Vigilance Awareness Week this year is 'Eradicate Corruption-Build a New India'. CBSE has asked schools to conduct activities which reflect the said theme. The circular also said that the activities should be sustained over a time so that ethical values are ingrained permanently in the minds of the younger generation.

CBSE has also asked schools to emphasize on 'ethics and integrity during examination' among the students of class 10th and 12th who would appear for board examinations in 2019.

Some of the activities suggested by CBSE are:

Displaying of banners, hoardings, posters etc. Administering 'Integrity Pledge' in the school on 29.10.2018 for students, teachers and other staff members. Sensitizing students and staff members on the ill effects of corruption and to create awareness amongst others by the students and the staff. Organizing lectures, panel discussions, debates, quiz, elocution,essay writing competition, slogan writing competition, cartoon making/poster making competition on moral values, ethics, good governance practices, etc. covering the theme and ensuring active participation of students. Organizing Seminar/Workshop in the school on the theme 'Eradicate Corruption-Build a New India'. Encouraging students, staff and others to take e-pledge by visiting Central Vigilance Commission's website www.cvc.nic.in. Conducting community outreach activities as may be relevant and practicable to ensure wide coverage in the surrounding areas. Safety and Security of students must be ensured while conducting outreach activities. Establishment of Integrity Club in the school in order to sustain activities conducted in schools during the Vigilance Awareness Week and to ensure that ethical values are ingrained permanently in the minds of students. Organizing lecture cum interactive session for class X and XII students on ethics and integrity during examinations. School Principal/Vice Principal may give the lecture or take interactive session with the students

Schools are also required to submit a report to CBSE on the celebrations on or before November 7, 2018.

