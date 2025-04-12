CBSE Board Results 2025 Expected Soon: Here's What You Should Know

CBSE Board Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 in the coming weeks. While the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time, results are expected by mid to late May, following the trend of previous years.

In 2024, the results were declared on May 13, while in 2023, they were released on May 12. Students can expect a similar timeline this year, although official confirmation is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - by entering their roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the portal.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2025

Visit the CBSE results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the relevant link: 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2025' or 'CBSE Class 12 Result 2025'

Enter the required login credentials: roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save a copy of the result for future reference

Exam Timeline And Past Performance



This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.



CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2024



In 2024, a total of 22,51,812 students registered for the exams. Of these, 22,38,827 appeared, and 20,95,467 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60%.

In 2023, 21,84,117 students had registered, with 21,65,805 appearing and 20,16,779 passing - recording a pass percentage of 93.12%.

The 2024 results showed a 0.48% increase in the pass percentage compared to 2023.



Ways To Access CBSE Results



Official Websites:



CBSE will host the results online in technical collaboration with NIC and NeGD, Government of India. Students can access their results on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Mobile Apps (Available on Android and iOS):

DigiLocker App:



Students can download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to access their digital certificates.



UMANG App:



The UMANG app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for result access.

Digital Academic Documents via DigiLocker:

CBSE will make available digital academic documents - including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable) - through its digital academic repository Parinam Manjusha at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, immediately after the results are declared.

Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official CBSE platforms for timely updates on the result announcement.