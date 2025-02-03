CBSE Board Exams Set To Begin On Feb 15: Key Details And Preparation Tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations are set to begin on February 15. The exams will start at 10.30am. This year, the board has structured the datesheet to facilitate smoother preparation for students.

Admit Card Released For CBSE Board Exams 2025

The board has released the admit cards for registered candidates. Schools can download the admit cards for their students from the official CBSE website starting today.

Details Mentioned On Admit Card

The admit card includes the following details:

Roll Number

Date of Birth (only for Class 10)

Name of Examination

Candidate's Name

Mother's Name

Father's/Guardian's Name

Name of Examination Centre

Category of Children with Special Needs (CWSN)

Admit Card ID

Subjects with Exam Dates

Special Instructions For Students

Entry Restrictions: No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10:00 AM. They must reach the centre well in advance.

Dress Code & Identification: Candidates must wear their school uniform and carry their school identity card along with the CBSE-issued admit card and only permissible stationery items.

Centre Visit Before Exam Day: Candidates should visit the examination centre at least one day before the exam to ensure they arrive on time on the exam day.

Verification Of Admit Card:

Candidates and their parent(s)/guardian(s) must check all details mentioned in the admit card and sign at the designated place after verifying the particulars, including the photograph.

Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices, or any barred items are strictly prohibited at the examination centre.

Adherence To Rules: Candidates must read and follow the instructions provided on the admit card. They should also go through the amended rules on unfair practices mentioned in the CBSE circular.

Social Media Guidelines: Students must avoid spreading rumours or sharing any material related to exams on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Instructions For Schools And Private Candidates

Schools designated as examination centres can download the centre material for their candidates from today.

Private candidates appearing for the exams must also download their admit cards starting today.

To accommodate both board and entrance exam schedules, CBSE has allowed a significant gap between exams for subjects typically taken by students in both classes. In addition, special consideration has been given to prevent clashes with Class 12 entrance exam dates, enabling students to manage both sets of exams more efficiently.

According to CBSE, during the evaluation period, teachers won't be allowed to stay away from school for extended periods, ensuring smooth assessment processes.

Preparation Tips For Students

Focus on high-weightage chapters to ensure effective coverage.

Prioritise understanding of the subject matter rather than rote memorisation.

Solve NCERT exercises and last year's papers for consistent practice.

Allocate specific time slots for each subject to improve organization.

Simulate real exam conditions with full-length mock tests.

Prepare a quick reference of key formulas and common mistakes for last-minute revision.

February and March Timeline:

Exam Day Strategy

How to maximise the first 15 minutes

The 15 minutes of reading time at the start of the exam is crucial. Use this period to quickly scan through the entire paper. Categorize questions as formula-based, easy, or tricky. Prioritize the ones you can complete quickly, and plan your approach for the tougher ones.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Rushed Calculations: Double-check all numerical answers to avoid simple errors.

Skipping Diagrams: Always include required diagrams in 5-mark questions to secure full marks.

Highlighting the Final Answer: Make your final answers stand out for easy identification by the examiner.

Exam Day Tips

Stay Confident: Trust in your preparation and maintain a calm, focused approach to the exam.

Stay Hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated and take regular breaks.

Avoid Distractions: Stay off social media and avoid lengthy phone calls that might cause anxiety.

With these strategies, students can navigate the board exams with better preparation and a clear mindset.