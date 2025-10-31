CBSE Board Exams 2026: Sample Questions For Class 10 Mathematics, Science, English

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Class 10 students for the academic session 2025-26. The papers include Mathematics (Basic and Standard), Science, and English (Language & Literature and Communicative), offering students an overview of the question pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming board exams.



According to the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026.

For Class 10, the examination will commence with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers on February 17. The Science paper is scheduled for February 25, followed by Computer Applications, IT, and Artificial Intelligence on February 27, and Social Science on March 7.

The Science sample paper consists of 39 questions divided into three sections - Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. All questions are compulsory, with internal choices provided in select questions. Some sample questions include:

Here's direct link to check Class 10 Science Sample Paper

Class 10 English (Language & Literature)

The English Language & Literature sample paper comprises 11 questions across three sections - Reading, Grammar and Creative Writing Skills, and Literature Textbook. The reading comprehension passage focuses on the significance of indigenous crafts, testing students' analytical and inferential understanding.

The English (Communicative) sample paper, divided into four sections - Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature - features a comprehension passage on Greenland's role in global climate change, assessing reading and interpretation abilities.

Here's direct link to check Class 10 Class 10 English (Language & Literature)

Class 10 Mathematics (Basic and Standard)

Both Mathematics (Basic and Standard) sample papers contain 38 questions divided into five sections (A-E). Section A includes multiple-choice questions, while later sections cover very short, short, and long-answer types, along with case-based questions.



Key instructions include:

No overall choice; internal choices are available in select questions.

Figures should be neat and clear.

Use of calculators is prohibited.

The papers assess conceptual clarity and problem-solving abilities through topics such as polynomials, quadratic equations, arithmetic progression, coordinate geometry, and trigonometry.

Here's direct link to check Class 10 Mathematics (Basic)

Here's direct link to check Class 10 Mathematics (Standard)



These sample papers serve as an essential preparation resource for students appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2026, helping them understand the revised structure and improve their performance in the final examinations.

Students can access and download the complete sample question papers and marking schemes from the official CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.