CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Was 'Easy to Moderate,' Say Students

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the Business Studies and Business Administration papers for Class 12 students. The exams commenced at 10.30am and concluded at 1.30pm. Speaking to NDTV, many students described the paper as easy to moderate.

"The paper was easy. The case studies were simple to identify, and the direct questions were very straightforward," said Samaksh, a student from Indraprastha International School, Dwarka.

Another student, Vaanya Seth, found the paper moderately challenging. "The case studies were competency-based, while the rest of the questions were easy and directly from the textbook," she said.

For Uditi Panchal, the paper posed no surprises. "The Business Studies paper was easy. There were no out-of-syllabus or exceptionally difficult questions. A few were of moderate level, but I knew the answers. It wasn't lengthy, and the MCQs were direct with no confusing alternatives," she shared.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Key Details

This year, the CBSE board exams are being conducted across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad, with nearly 42 lakh students appearing.

Students are required to carry their CBSE admit cards along with their school ID cards. The admit card contains essential details, including exam timings, subject names, and the designated examination centre.

The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship on February 15. The Class 10 board exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4.

Special Instructions For Students

Entry Restrictions: No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre after 10am. Students must reach well in advance.

Dress Code & Identification: Candidates must wear their school uniform and carry only permissible stationery items.

Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Adherence to Rules: Students must carefully read and follow the instructions on the admit card and review the updated rules on unfair practices mentioned in the CBSE circular.

Social Media Guidelines: Students are advised not to spread rumours or share exam-related material on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X.