CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check Important Questions From Accountancy Sample Paper

CBSE Accountancy Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship. The Accountancy exam for Class 12 is scheduled for March 26, 2025. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers.
Here are some important questions from the sample papers:
- Rusting, a partner of a firm under dissolution was to get a remuneration 2% of the total assets realised other than cash and 10% of the amount distributed to the partners. Sundry assets (including Cash Rs 8,000) realised at Rs 1,16,000 and sundry liabilities to be paid Rs 31,340.Calculate Rustings's remuneration and Show your workings clearly. Also pass necessary journal entry for remuneration.
- A, B and C were partners sharing profits, and losses in the ratio of 2:2:1. C died on 1st July, 2023 on which date the capitals of A, B and C after all necessary adjustments stood at Rs 74,000, Rs 63,750 and 42,250 respectively. A and B continued to carry on the business for six months without settling the accounts of C. During the period of six months from 1 -7-2023, a profit of Rs 20,500 is earned using the firm's property. State 3 which of the two options available u/s 37 of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 should be exercised by executors of C and why?.
- Buddha Limited took over assets of Rs 40,00,000 and liabilities of Rs 6,50,000 of Ginny Limited. Buddha Limited issued 30,000, 8% Debentures of Rs 100 each at 10% discount, to be redeemed at 5% premium along with cheque of Rs 5,00,000. Pass necessary journal entries in the books of Buddha Ltd.
- A company forfeited 8,000 shares of Rs 10 each on which Rs 8 were called (including Rs 1 premium) and Rs 6 was paid (including Rs 1 premium). Out of these 5,000 shares were reissued at maximum possible discount. Pass necessary journal entries.
- X, Y and Z were partners sharing profits and losses equally. Y died on 1st October, 2023 and total amount transferred to Y's executors was Rs 15,60,000. Y's executors were being paid Rs 3,60,000 immediately and balance was to be paid in four equal quarterly instalments, together with Interest @ 6% p.a. Pass entries till payment of first two 4 instalments.