CBSE Board Exam 2024: Schools Asked To Send Observations On Question Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification about sending observations on the question papers of the board exams. The board has made certain requests from schools for streamlining the process of the observations.

As per the requests made, the observations should be uploaded on OECMS on the same day of the exam. CBSE said that it will not take any action against the observations, if they are not received on time, are not in compliance with the instructions issued by the board or are vague and are unclear.

The official notification by the board said, "You are aware that the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have started. Every year, schools are requested to send their observations and issues if any to the CBSE on the question paper in OECMS."

The board has issued the notification as it observed that schools were sending observations to various emails IDs not meant for the purpose. It also noted that the observations were sent after several days in vague and unclear manner. Citing an example, the board added that in one of the observations, the question is not correct but what is not correct in question is not mentioned.

The board earlier also clarified that a false circular was circulating on social media regarding the postponement of the board exams 2024. The misleading circular claimed that the CBSE had postponed the exams due to the ongoing farmers' protest. The board said that no such decision had been made by it.

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 12 exams will be held until April 2 while Class 10 exams will take place till March 13.