CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Marking Scheme For Class 12 Applied Mathematics Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 Mathematics on March 7, 2024. The exam will be held for Mathematics and Applied Mathematics.

CBSE introduced Applied Mathematics for the students of Commerce and Humanities stream as it felt that the regular Mathematics course was more relevant for the Science stream. The students of Commerce and Humanities were therefore given an option to choose between the regular Math and Applied Math.

In an official notification, CBSE said, "Mathematics is widely used in higher studies as an allied subject in the field of Economics, Commerce, Social Sciences and many others. It has been observed that the syllabus of Mathematics in senior secondary grades meant for Science subjects may not be appropriate for the students who wish to pursue Commerce or Social Science-based subjects in university education. By keeping this in mind, one more elective course in the Mathematics syllabus is developed for Senior Secondary classes with an aim to provide students relevant experience in Mathematics that can be used in fields other than Physical Sciences."

The course covers topics that enable students to use mathematical knowledge in the field of business, economic and social sciences.

Marking Scheme and Course Structure of Applied Mathematics

Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications- 11 Marks

Algebra-10 Marks

Calculus-15 Marks

Probability Distributions-10 Marks

Inferential Statistics- 5 Marks

Index Numbers and Time-based data- 6 Marks

Financial Mathematics-15 Marks

Linear Programming- 8 Marks

Candidates appearing in the Applied Math Board exam in 2024 can visit the official website to check the question paper of last year's board exam.