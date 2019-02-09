Patrachar Vidyalaya To Distribute CBSE 12th Admit Cards From February 11

Patrachar Vidyalaya will begin distribution of CBSE 12th admit cards from February 11

Patrachar Vidyalaya has released the distribution schedule for CBSE Admit Cards for class 12 board students. The distribution for CBSE Admit Cards for class 10 students began yesterday and will conclude on February 12, 2019. Class 12 students can check the admit card distribution schedule from the official Edu Del website (www.edudel.nic.in). The schedule is available under the 'Pratachar Vidyalaya' link.

The admit cards for the Class 12 Humanities Stream (Boys) will be distributed from February 11 to February 14, 2019 and Class 12 Humanities Stream (Girls) will be distributed from February 11 to February 13, 2019.

The admit cards for the Class 12 Science stream and Commerce stream will be distributed from February 11 to February 13, 2019.

Students must bring a copy of Patrachar Vidyalaya identity card along with attendance of PCP-I and PCP-II.

Students are advised to check the particulars mentioned on admit cards immediately on receiving the admit cards. In case of any corrections, the same should be brought immediately to the notice of the concerned in charge and the Principal. Any request for correction afterwards will not be entertained later on.

The admit cards would be distributed at Patrachar Vidyalaya, BL block Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

Click here for more Education News