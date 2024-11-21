CBSE Board 2025: Students Complain About Short Preparatory Gap Between Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule of Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025. The board exams for the two classes will begin on February 15, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship. The detailed date sheet is available on the official CBSE website and the exams will begin at 10:30 am on all days.

After the release of the date sheet, students appearing in the exam took to X to express their dissatisfaction over the schedule. Most students were worried about the short preparatory gap given for Chemistry and Physics exams as these subjects required additional time for preparation.

A student posted on X saying, "5 days gap for chemistry and 15 days for biology i...hate cbse...10 days gap for ...english and psychology im actually going to riot...i wish i had 10 days gap for chemistry instead"

Another user wrote, "what's worse, for us home science is on 3rd april and psychology is literally the next ...day..we don't have even one day. they're insane"

Meanwhile, CBSE released a statement mentioning, "CBSE has prepared the date sheet for the examinations scheduled from 15.02.2025. While preparing the date sheet...A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes. The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure no two exams chosen by a student fall on the same date."

For the first time, the CBSE said that the date sheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. CBSE emphasized, "Compared to 2024, the release this year is 23 days earlier. This has been possible due to the timely submission of the LOC by schools."

Emphasizing the advantages of early release, CBSE said, "Students can begin preparations well in advance, helping them overcome examination stress and perform better. Families and teachers can plan their schedules, including summer vacations and evaluation duties, without disrupting non-board class studies. Schools, especially those serving as exam centres, will have ample time to plan their academic activities accordingly."