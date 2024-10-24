Advertisement

CBSE Board 2025: CBSE Releases Subject Wise Marks Bifurcation Of Class 10,12

Maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and IA components.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE Board 2025: CBSE Releases Subject Wise Marks Bifurcation Of Class 10,12
The practical exam for class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification mentioning the details about the conduct of practical exams in class 10 and 12. The practical exam for class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025 while that for class 12 will be held from February 15, 2025. The board has also released a circular highlighting the bifurcation of marks in theory, practical, project and IA. 

Candidates can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the bifurcation of marks for 83 subjects in class 10 and 121 subjects for class 12.  Maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and IA components as per the details given in the list. 

"The practical examinations/ IA for class 10 and 12 and the Board's Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2025 and February 15, 2025 respectively. It has been observed that schools sometimes make mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for classes 10 and 12 containing various details is attached with the circular for information," reads the notification.

The circular comprises information about subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory examination, practical examination, project assessment, Internal Assessment (IA). The circular also has information about whether external examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment or practical answer book will be provided by the board. The type of answer book that will be used in theory examinations is also included in the circular.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE, CBSE Board Exam 2025, Cbse Board Exam Date Sheet
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IIT Madras Launches Aviation Safety Management Course In Collaboration With French University
CBSE Board 2025: CBSE Releases Subject Wise Marks Bifurcation Of Class 10,12
RJS Mains Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
RJS Mains Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com