CBSE Board 2025: CBSE Releases Subject Wise Marks Bifurcation Of Class 10,12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification mentioning the details about the conduct of practical exams in class 10 and 12. The practical exam for class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025 while that for class 12 will be held from February 15, 2025. The board has also released a circular highlighting the bifurcation of marks in theory, practical, project and IA.

Candidates can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the bifurcation of marks for 83 subjects in class 10 and 121 subjects for class 12. Maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and IA components as per the details given in the list.

"The practical examinations/ IA for class 10 and 12 and the Board's Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2025 and February 15, 2025 respectively. It has been observed that schools sometimes make mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for classes 10 and 12 containing various details is attached with the circular for information," reads the notification.

The circular comprises information about subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory examination, practical examination, project assessment, Internal Assessment (IA). The circular also has information about whether external examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment or practical answer book will be provided by the board. The type of answer book that will be used in theory examinations is also included in the circular.