CBSE Board 2024: Check Important Questions For Class 12 English Exam

CBSE Board exams 2024.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the English board exam for class 12 tomorrow, February 22, 2024. The following is a list of important questions from previous year English paper that students can check-

Important questions for English

In the chapter 'Poets and Panckaes', the author has used gentle humour to point out human foibles. Pick out instances of this to show how it served to make the extract engaging.

'Civil disobedience had triumphed for the first time in modern India.' When and how did it happen?

Dr Sadao is torn between his duty as a doctor and his responsibility as a patriotic citizen. Elaborate.

How has human civilization impacted our environment? Comment with reference to the lesson 'Journey to the End of the Earth'.

After seeing off the enemy soldier, Dr Sadao must have felt relieved. He was able to uphold the oath that he had taken as a doctor. Dr Sadao made an entry into his daily diary explaining the dilemma faced by him and how he resolved it. Imagine yourself to be Dr Sadao and express his thoughts.

Both Bama and Zitkala-Sa were from marginalised communities. They challenged the system to bring dignity into their lives. Justify.

‘Last Spring' and ‘Indigo' bring out how the common man is a victim of exploitation. Explain.

‘Aunt Jennifer's Tigers' and ‘A Thing of Beauty', can be read together to show the permanence and everlasting impact of art and of things of beauty. Comment.

How has human civilization impacted our environment? Comment.

In what way did the infant Tiger King surprise the astrologer?

How does Mr Lamb try to put Derek at ease when he entered Mr Lamb's garden?

What did Charley find in his collection of first day covers?

What vicious circle are the bangle-makers trapped in ?

What were Douglas's initial thoughts when he was was pushed into the pool?

Who was Edla Williamson? Why did she visit the forge at night?

Why did Sophie wish to delve more deeply in 'her brother's affections'?

Why do Aunt Jennifer's tigres not fear the men beneath the tree?

Describe briefly the Third Level. How did it differ from the Second Level?

What was the Maharaja's mission? How did he resolve to overcome the obstacles in the fulfilment of his mission? (The Tiger King)

Why is the Champaran episode considered as the beginning of the Indian struggle for independence ? (Indigo)

Edla is a contrast to her father, the ironmaster. Explain.