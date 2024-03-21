CBSE Board 2024: Check High Mark Political Science Questions From Previous Year Paper

New Delhi:
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 Political Science paper on Friday March 22, 2024. Students appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.
High mark questions from previous year Political Science board exam:
- Analyse any three reasons for the dominance of the Congress Party in Indian politics during the initial twenty years after independence.
- Analyse any three reasons for the declaration of Emergency in 1975.
- Evaluate the strength of European Union as the most effective regional organisation on the basis of any three facts.
- "Despite various problems, the people in all the South Asian countries share the aspiration and support for democracy." Justify the statement with any three suitable examples.
- Highlight any three challenges faced by India after independence.
- Highlight the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to bring the Princely States into the Indian Union. Support your answer with the help of any three examples.
- Analyse any three reasons responsible for the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
- Analyse any two reasons for the beginning of Arab Spring and any two outcomes of this movement.