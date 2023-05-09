CBSE Board 2023 Results: Expected Announcement And Steps To Check

CBSE Board 2023 results date has not been officially announced. (Representational Pic)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams this month. As soon as the buzz around the result emerged, CBSE Board 2023 results started trending, with search volume increasing every hour. There is no official confirmation from CBSE regarding the result date, but some outlets are claiming they will be out on Saturday, May 13. The results will be declared on the official websites - cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

Once declared, the results will be made available on various other mediums too.

On the official websites, the students will have to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth by clicking on the direct link. The result one displayed can be downloaded for the convenience of the students.

The CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker too. Those who have an account on the government service, need to activate it before the results are announced. The students can take help of their schools for it.

The Class 10 and 12 results will be available on the Umang app too. Students need to enter their roll numbers, admit card ID, school number and date of birth to get the results.

CBSE is also expected to give the students an option to check their Class 10 and 12 results through SMS.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 were held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams took place from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

It is also to be noted that CBSE conducted the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14 this year.