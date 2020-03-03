CBSE Board 2020: 'Overall, A Good Paper,' Expert On Class 10 History Exam

CBSE Class 10 exam 2020: The Board will conduct the Science paper tomorrow.

According to an expert, the Class 10 History paper of the CBSE Board exam today was 'overall a good paper'. However, Madhumita Datta Gupta, PGT History at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, said the paper was of moderate difficulty level for most students. She also said the source based questions of Class 10 History were easy. The exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm today in various centres across the country and abroad for students who had registered for the annual examinations conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education.

"The paper is of moderate difficulty level. The source based questions are easy," Ms Gupta told NDTV.

She also said the question number 6 in set 1 and 5 in set two (the option question) is not correctly framed while analysing the CBSE Class 10 History paper.

"Students who have read the NCERT textbook thoroughly will be able to do the objective type questions and answers quite well. Overall it was a good paper," she added.

This theory paper was held for 80 marks. The exam covered all three books in history - Ancient India, Medieval India, and Modern India.

History paper also had map-based questions.

The Board will conduct the Class 10 Science paper tomorrow.

Meanwhile, CBSE has become the first education board in the country to release a rap song to help the students to fight stress during the exam season.

The 'CBSE Exam Anthem' is an entirely in-house initiative of the board - another link in the chain to connect with the new-age students.

The board, since the exams have begun, has invented and tried new methods to not only connect with students but also to ease out the stress around board exams. Through its funny but also informative memes, CBSE has created a buzz among students and parents alike.

