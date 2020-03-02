Check Affiliation Status Of Schools Before Taking Admission: CBSE To Parents

Check affiliation status of schools before taking admission: CBSE alerts parents

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education board, alerted the parents, who wish to admit their wards in the Board-affiliated schools, to check the affiliation status of a school before going ahead with the admission process. The Board's notice in this regard comes after it noticed that some of the non-affiliated schools whose application is either under process, or rejected, or they have not applied for affiliation at all, are misleading parents by displaying various display boards at schools, prominent locations and on websites.

The Board said such schools display boards with messages like "to be affiliated to CBSE", "CBSE Pattern", "likely to be affiliated with CBSE," running under the aegis of CBSE" etc.

"It may be noted that as per clause 14.2.2 of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, the Board does not allow non-affiliated school to present the candidates to the Board's examination," a statement from Board Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

Recently, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to consider allowing 29 students of an unauthorised CBSE school to appear for the Class 10 examination being conducted by the state board, PTI reported.

In an interim order on a petition by a trust running the school, Justice S V Bhatti directed Director General of the Education Department to consider issuing a government order to facilitate the students write the examination. The Judge also pulled up the CBSE for allowing such a situation where the students could not write the Class 10 board exam.

The state government counsel informed the court that the department was ready to examine the issue with a view to preventing loss of academic year for the students.

The students of the Arooja Little Star School at Thoppumpady were unable to take the ongoing Class 10 board exam as their institution did not have CBSE affiliation. The school officials allegedly did not inform the students and parents about the non-recognition which came to light only recently.

In its plea, the school management said it had obtained permission for students to appear for the exams at another CBSE affiliated school but the latter 'withdrew' from the arrangement.

When the matter camp up for hearing, the regional officer of CBSE was present in the court complying with its order on Wednesday. The court sought to know from the CBSE why no action was taken against the school which had been functioning without affiliation of the central board for the past seven years. It also directed the CBSE to file an affidavit on all aspects, including the actions it intend to take against the schools lacking affiliation.

"Therefore, the parents who wish to admit their ward(s) in CBSE affiliated schools are hereby alerted and requested to check the affiliation status (including, upto what class the affiliation Is given by the Board) of a school before admitting their ward to the school.

The Board also asked the parents today to go through CBSE Affiliation website at www.cbseaff.nic.in where link for Region wise/State wise list of affiliated schools has been given and same also contains list of disaffiliated schools.

"The Board has also issued a circular no. 03/2020 dated 29.02.2020 in this regard, which can be seen by public at CBSE official website i.e. www.cbse.nic.in. In case of any further clarification, the Regional Office of the Board may also be contacted. The list of Regional Offices of the Board with complete address, phone number and email ID is given on CBSE website at link www.cbse.nic.in," the Board statement said.

