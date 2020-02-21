CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam: Types Of Question And How To Answer Them

CBSE Board 2020: CBSE will hold class 12 Psychology exam tomorrow

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 12 board exam for Psychology tomorrow. The theory exam will carry 70 marks. The questions asked in Psychology can be direct or application-based. Last year, experts said that the Psychology question paper had a balanced mix of direct and application-based questions. Students should expect a similar paper this year too.

There would be about 8 questions worth 21 marks which require remembering facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 9 questions carrying total 21 marks would require understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

There will be 8 application-based questions carrying 14 marks. There will be 4 questions carrying 7 marks that will involve analyzing and evaluating information. Finally, 2 questions carrying total of 7 marks will be based on compiling information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern.

As far as the type of question is concerned, there would be 17 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each, 4 very short answer-type question carrying 2 mark each, 3 short-answer type questions carrying 3 marks each, 6 short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each, and 2 long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each.

The objective questions and very short answer type questions do not require much work and in most cases students would get full marks for to-the-point answers. Application-based questions would require analytical thinking.

In case of short answer-type questions, strictly state your answer in points. It will keep your answer concise and give you the opportunity to include all important points without exceeding the word limit. Make sure that your answer adheres to what has been asked in the question and does not have any extra or unrelated information, even if it's correct.

If a question has more than one part, answer each part with clear distinction. Make points and provide example to substantiate your answer.

Before the exam check CBSE Psychology sample paper here and marking scheme to understand what kind of answers will fetch you better marks.

Last year, the questions also covered topics and information given in the boxes in or at the end of a chapter.

On the day before the exam, students should not delve into any new topics and revise the ones they already know. Students can practice one or two sample papers and assess their performance.

Click here for more Education News