CBSE Bags Digital India Award For 'Exemplary Online Service'

CBSE bagged the Digital India Award under "Exemplary Online Service" category today. The award was conferred upon the national school education regulator by the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics and IT, Dr Ravi Shankar Prasad. CBSE IT team received the award on behalf of the Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Anita Karwal.

The Board has been awarded for the digital initiatives it has undertaken recently.

Recent digital initiatives from CBSE includes Digi-locker, Centre Locator App, geo-tagged time based tracking and monitoring of confidential materials etc. Apart from this the Board also hosts various educational materials and results on its official and affiliated websites.

According to the organisers, the Exemplary Online Service Award facilitates those ICT based services by a Government Department (Central/State) which have displayed exemplary citizen focus, reach, scope and innovation in approach. The service should have effectively contributed to enhancement in efficiency, productivity as well as in imparting transparency and accountability in the governance process.

The entries should display extent of service maturity, and the convenience provided to the citizen for availing the services. Extent of integration with electronic authentication, digital payments and digi-locker will be evaluated. Citizen participation for decision making is desirable.

Over the years the categories have also been aligned with the latest trends in the field of technology. In the fifth edition we have the following categories: Emerging Technology, Best Mobile App, Exemplary Online Service, Open Data Champion, Web Ratna - Ministry/Department, Web Ratna - State/UT, Web Ratna - District, Outstanding Digital Initiative by a Local Body.

Central Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Institutions, State Government Departments/ Offices/ Institutions, District Administrations and Indian Missions Abroad are eligible to apply for the Digital India Awards. A project can be nominated for more than one category.

The Digital India Awards aim at encouraging Government entities, which have made significant contributions towards the implementation of e-Governance and shown an exemplary & innovative approach to achieve administrative efficiency and transparency.

