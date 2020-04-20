CBSE Announces Second Edition Of 'Ganga Quest'

CBSE has announced the second edition of Ganga Quest

CBSE will conduct the second edition of 'Ganga Quest', an online quiz, from April 22 to May 22. While April 22 happens to be the World Earth Day, May 22 is World Biodiversity Day. The quiz is being organized in association with National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Ganga Quest is an initiative to assess the knowledge gaps and attitude orientation about Ganga and Rivers. It will be bilingual (English and Hindi) quiz which apart from engaging and creating awareness and knowledge among participants, will also analyse and evaluate the nature of participation and status of awareness among the participants.

Register here for Ganga Quest

There will be three rounds in the quiz. In each round the participant will have to answer 10 questions. Round I will assess a participant's attitude orientation. The questions in this round will not have any right or wrong answers. Round II will have questions aligned to NCERT curriculum.

Round III will decide the winners. In this round participant will have to choose two themes out of eight listed and questions will be asked only from the themes chosen by the quiz-taker. In the last round, accuracy and time-taken will be the parameters to decide winners.

Interested students can register themselves for the quiz online on the website: 'gangaquest.com'. The winners of the quiz will be announced on June 5, the World Environment Day.

Any student who is 10 years' old or above can participate in the quiz. The option for mass registration is available for schools. Since the quiz is online, participants must ensure accessibility to computer and Internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 512 Kbps.

The winners of the quiz will be awarded and schools with maximum participation will be duly recognized by CBSE.

