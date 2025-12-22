CBSE Announces Orientation Programme For Hub And Spoke School Model In Jaipur

To encourage stronger collaboration and better sharing of resources among its affiliated schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has planned an orientation programme under the Hub and Spoke School Model. The initiative focuses on improving coordination between schools, spreading awareness about the model and ensuring its smooth execution to support overall student wellbeing.

The orientation will be held on December 26, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram, Jaipur. Participants are required to arrive at the venue by 9:30 am to complete registration and other pre-programme formalities.

As per the official notification, all CBSE Hub and Spoke schools must nominate at least two representatives to attend the programme. Other CBSE-affiliated schools are also welcome to participate by registering in advance. Participation will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, and confirmed participants will receive emails prior to the event.

Also Read | National Mathematics Day: Celebrating Srinivasa Ramanujan And The Importance Of Maths Beyond The Classroom

Objectives

Facilitate understanding of the Hub and Spoke School Model framework and guidelines.

Promote collaborative learning and resource-sharing among Hub and Spoke schools.

Strengthen institutional coordination and best practice dissemination.

Enhance capacity building for effective implementation of the model.

Foster networking among Hub and Spoke school principals and coordinators.

Important notification: