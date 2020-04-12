CBSE Announces BRICS Math Online Competition 2020

CBSE has announced the annual BRICS Math Online Competition

CBSE has announced the annual BRICS Math Online Competition. The competition which is held for students of classes 1 to 12 in the 7 BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India China, South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam) is held online. Participation in the competition is free of cost.

The purpose of the competition is to cultivate students' interest in mathematics and develop their logical reasoning skills. The competition also intends to expose students to their counterparts in other countries.

This year the preparatory round will be held online from April 22 to May 22. The main competition will take place sometime between July and October 2020.

The competition is open for all school students in grades 1 to 12. All a student needs to participate in the competition is an electronic device and an active internet connection. The Competition consists of 10 colorful interactive mathematics tasks. The tasks on logical and spatial thinking do not require an in-depth knowledge of the school Mathematics books.

To participate, teachers would need to register their students on the website, bricsmath.com, choose their class and language and generate login id and password for them. Students can then login to the website and solve the tasks assigned for their class.

Upon the completion of the competition, all students will receive certificates which will be available in their personal accounts on bricsmath.com. Teachers can print out the certificates and organise an award ceremony at their schools.

