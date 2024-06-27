CBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Results 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revaluation exam results for classes 10 and 12. Those who took the exam can access their results on the official websites, The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revaluation exam results for classes 10 and 12. Those who took the exam can access their results on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in . Candidates are required to enter registration number/roll number and password to check their results.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Revaluation Results 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for Class 10, 12 supplementary results

Input your credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card number

Check and download the results

Take a print out for future reference

Board officials conducted surprise inspections at exam centers to prevent cheating and other unfair practices. Students can also request photocopies of their answer sheets and OMR sheets.

The annual exam results for CBSE Class 10, 12 were released on May 13. A total of 93.12% of students passed the exam, which is an increase of 0.48% from last year. Out of 21,65,805 students who appeared, 20,16,779 passed.

Among institutions, JNV and KVs had the highest pass rate at 99.09%, followed by independent schools at 94.54%, CTSA at 94.40%, government schools at 86.72%, and government-aided schools at 83.95%.

Over 39 lakh students registered for the board exams this year, which were conducted in 26 countries, including India. The number of students placed in the compartment category (full subjects) decreased from 134,774 (6.22%) in 2023 to 132,337 (5.91%) this year.

In CBSE Class 12 exam, a total of 87.98% students pssed, recording a slight increase of 0.65%.