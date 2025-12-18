CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Released, Results Expected Soon

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 after the evaluation of objections raised by candidates against provisional answer key. A total of 187 objections were raised by the candidates of which the subject experts accepted only one. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website by using their login credentials.

After the release of the final answer key, the institute will soon announce the results of the CAT 2025. As per the official information bulletin, the results will be announced by first week of January, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The institute will prepare the results using a normalisation process to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions. Since the exam is conducted in three different test forms the result is prepared using Normalisation process.

Candidates who clear the CAT 2025 examination will be able to take admission into PG programmes through three admission processes, namely; Joint Admission Process (JAP), Common Admission Process (CAP) and Supplementary Admission Process (SAP).

JAP is a newly launched admission process which is based on CAT percentile, academic performance, work experience and diversity considerations. Having opted out of CAP, four IIMs - Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli have adopted JAP.

Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025, which was conducted on November 30.

CAT 2025 results previous year trends

The results for the CAT 2024 exam were released on December 19. In 2023 and 2022, the results were declared on December 21. The result announcement for CAT 2021 and CAT 2022 were made on January 3 and 2 respectively.

