CAT 2024 To Be Held Under Strict Supervision, Mobile Jammers Installed At Test Centres

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is set to be conducted on November 24, 2024 in computer-based mode in three sessions. Candidates who have registered for the exam should have downloaded their admit cards from the official website. The institute had released the admit cards for 3.29 lakh eligible candidates on its official website on November 5, 2025.

The exam will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. As per the official website, IIMs this year have taken additional measures for the security of the examination, including employing mobile jammers in select locations.

The institute had previously also scheduled a mock test with indicative questions on its website for students to understand the format and interface of the examination.

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs. The scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website.

The results for the exam are scheduled to be released by the second week of January 2025. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting varies across IIMs.

Normalisation process of results

The scores of candidates will be subjected to a process of Normalisation to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across the different test sessions. The Normalisation process will adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores will be further normalised across different sections. The scaled scores obtained by this process will be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.

For reporting purposes, Scaled Scores for each section (Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and Total along with the percentiles shall be published.

The process of Normalisation is used for comparing candidate scores across multiple test forms and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India, such as the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).