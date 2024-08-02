CAT 2024 Registration Ongoing, Know Top Management Institutions

Registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 are ongoing and will conclude on September 23, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website. This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the exam on November 24 across 170 cities. Admit cards are scheduled to be released on November 5.

Around 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions accept CAT scores for admission to MBA programmes. As per the NIRF Rankings 2023, the following are the top management institutions in the country.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management, Indore

XLRI-Xavier School of Management

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Management, Raipur

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak

Management Development Institute, Gurugram

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Exam pattern

The exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.

CAT 2024: Application fee

According to the official release, the examination fee has been revised to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates (up from Rs 2,400) and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates (up from Rs 1,200).

CAT 2024 Eligibility

Bachelor's Degree: At least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA; 45% marks in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.