Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 Schedule Out, Check Key Details

CAT 2024: The schedule for the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) is finally out. The application process will begin on August 2 at 10am and will close on September 13 at 5pm. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 24 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam results will be announced in the second week of January 2025.

The Common Admission Test is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of the IIMs. CAT 2024 scores will also be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of these institutions is available on the official website.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have no involvement in the selection process for non-IIM institutions.

CAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum requirement is 45%.

Candidates Awaiting Results



Candidates who are in the final year of their Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification, as well as those who have completed their degree requirements and are awaiting results, are also eligible to apply. However, if selected, these candidates will be allowed to join the program provisionally. They must submit a certificate from the Principal or Registrar of their university/institution, issued on or before the date specified by the respective IIM, confirming that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification by the date of issue of the certificate.

Calculation of Marks

The percentage of marks a candidate has obtained will be calculated according to the method used by their respective university or institution. If grades or CGPA are awarded, the conversion to a percentage will follow the procedure specified by that university or institution. If the university or institution does not have a conversion scheme for CGPA, the equivalent percentage will be determined by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying the result by 100.

CAT 2024: Registration Fees

SC, ST, and PwD category candidates: Rs 1,250

All other candidates: Rs 2,500

CAT 2024: Test Centres

CAT 2024 will be conducted across approximately 170 cities. Candidates can select up to five preferred test cities. The list of test cities is subject to change at the discretion of the CAT authorities.

CAT 2024: List of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)



Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bangalore

Bodh Gaya

Calcutta

Indore

Jammu

Kashipur

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Raipur

Ranchi

Rohtak

Sambalpur

Shillong

Sirmaur

Tiruchirappalli

Udaipur

Visakhapatnam