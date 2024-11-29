CAT 2024 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is soon expected to release the answer key and response sheet for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their response sheet on the official website.



As per previous trend, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination day. The CAT exam was held in three shifts on Sunday, November 24.



After the release of the answer key, the institute will also open the objection window. Candidates who wish to raise objection can do so by paying a processing fee. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.

The final results will be announced after evaluating the objection window. The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025.

Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT.

Step 2: On the home page, click on CAT answer key 2024 link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed.

Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).



The exam was conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. As per the official website, IIMs had taken additional measures for the security of the examination, including employing mobile jammers in select locations.

