Advertisement

CAT 2024 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Details

The CAT exam was held in three shifts on Sunday, November 24.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CAT 2024 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Details
The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025.
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is soon expected to release the answer key and response sheet for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their response sheet on the official website. 

As per previous trend, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination day. The CAT exam was held in three shifts on Sunday, November 24. 

After the release of the answer key, the institute will also open the objection window. Candidates who wish to raise objection can do so by paying a processing fee. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted. 

The final results will be announced after evaluating the objection window. The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025.

Steps to download the answer key

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on CAT answer key 2024 link 
  • Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed.

Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The exam was conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. As per the official website, IIMs had taken additional measures for the security of the examination, including employing mobile jammers in select locations. 
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CAT 2024, Common Admission Test, CAT 2024 Answer Key
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com