CAT 2023 Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

CAT 2023: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has begun the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration process today, August 2, at 10 AM. Candidates can register themselves on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The last date to submit applications for the entrance exam is September 13 till 5 pm. The admit cards will be available from October 25 from 5 pm onwards. The exams will take place in three slots on November 26 in centres across 155 test cities.

The test will have three sections including:

Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section 3: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will have the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD categories is ₹ 1200, whereas fees for other categories are ₹ 2,400. The fee is not refundable and the candidates need to pay it just once.

CAT is a management aptitude test, held every year to grant admission to two-year postgraduate diploma (PGDM) programmes, commonly known as Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by IIMs. The test comprises of written test ability test/ group discussions, personal interview and scores obtained in CAT.

Apart from this, IIMs also offer Fellow Programme in Management course, a full-time doctoral programme. For working professionals, there is an Executive postgraduate programme.