CAT 2023 Live Updates: Second Shift Begins

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is currently underway. The examination is being held in three shifts. The first shift, which began at 8.30 am, ended at 10.30am. The second shift commenced at 12.30pm and will conclude at 2.30pm. The last and third shift is scheduled to be held between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. The test consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. This test is a prerequisite for enrollment in MBA programmes offered by 20 IIMs and over 1,200 B-schools in India.
Admission to IIMs is based on three key parameters: CAT scores, written ability tests (WAT) or group discussions (GD), personal interviews (PI), and academic records. Candidates meeting the cut-off in CAT results are shortlisted for WAT and PI. Final admission decisions consider the candidate's overall profile, including CAT score, academic achievements, work experience, category, and WAT/PI scores.
- The CAT DILR section exhibited a range of difficulty levels, encompassing both moderate and challenging, as well as easy questions. According to the analysis by the founder of CATKing, candidates were required to formulate a strategic approach tailored to these varying difficulty levels to enhance their performance in this section.
- According to the NIRF ranking for 2023, IIM Ahmedabad maintains its top position.
- There are a total of 21 IIMs, with 10 publicly owned. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode are among the top-ranking institutions in the country, with CAT being the most accepted entrance exam for these prestigious IIMs.
- These cutoffs fluctuate annually due to factors like candidate numbers, exam difficulty, and past trends.
- Access to the cutoffs is restricted to candidate account logins.
- Although the IIMs do not disclose the CAT cutoffs publicly, a usual requirement for admission to the institute is a percentile score of 95-100.
- The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-Lucknow) is conducting the computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) today in three sessions.