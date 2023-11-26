CAT 2023 Live Updates: Second Shift Begins

CAT Exam 2023 Live: The examination is currently underway

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is currently underway. The examination is being held in three shifts. The first shift, which began at 8.30 am, ended at 10.30am. The second shift commenced at 12.30pm and will conclude at 2.30pm. The last and third shift is scheduled to be held between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. The test consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. This test is a prerequisite for enrollment in MBA programmes offered by 20 IIMs and over 1,200 B-schools in India.

Admission to IIMs is based on three key parameters: CAT scores, written ability tests (WAT) or group discussions (GD), personal interviews (PI), and academic records. Candidates meeting the cut-off in CAT results are shortlisted for WAT and PI. Final admission decisions consider the candidate's overall profile, including CAT score, academic achievements, work experience, category, and WAT/PI scores.

CAT 2023: Here are the latest updates